Here's Why BofA Calls Roblox 'Category Leader' In The Emerging Metaverse Media Category
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 10:48am   Comments
  • BofA analyst Omar Dessouky reinstated coverage of Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLXwith a Buy rating and $84 price target, calling the company the "category leader" in the emerging "Metaverse" media category. The price target implies an upside of 20.8%.
  • Roblox has no "old media" businesses to cannibalize and invests 100% of its resources exclusively towards leadership on eight well-defined Metaverse criteria.
  • Related Content: YouTube Talks Metaverse, Blockchain Plans Firing Up Rivalry With Facebook
  • Dessouky thinks "Metaverse" as a category could eventually subsume parts of social media, streaming video, video games, and revenue streams from advertising as well as e-commerce. 
  • With "Metaverse" as a category early in its adoption cycle, Dessouky likens Roblox as "comparable to the early years of now dominant platforms" such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
  • Price Action: RBLX shares traded higher by 4.04% at $69.51 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for RBLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy

