YouTube Talks Metaverse, Blockchain Plans Firing Up Rivalry With Facebook
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube looks to start creating metaverse experiences on its video platform, beginning with gaming, amid increasing competition with ByteDance Inc's TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram.
- YouTube elaborated on its blockchain and metaverse plans for 2022, saying it could harness emerging technologies to cut fraud in the fast-growing digital art market and offer gaming content a more social viewing experience.
- YouTube suggested making NFTs safer bets, Reuters reports.
- YouTube said that offering ways to verify the legitimacy of assets using its video library would be one feature possibility.
- YouTube also has prioritized the metaverse.
- In January, ByteDance launched a mobile app for gathering in a metaverse, and Facebook parent Meta is spending billions of dollars on virtual and augmented reality technology.
