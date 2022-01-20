UBS Initiates Coverage On Several Building Sector Companies

2 Top Homebuilder Stocks For 2021, According To BofA

The U.S. housing market has been red-hot since the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to zero back in March 2020. Yet one Wall Street analyst said Tuesday that some homebuilder stocks are better than others heading into 2021. The Homebuilder Analyst: BofA Securities analyst John Lovallo has issued the following homebuilder stock rating changes: read more