QQQ
+ 1.21
369.34
+ 0.33%
BTC/USD
-493.46
41858.66
-1.17%
DIA
-0.92
354.77
-0.26%
SPY
-0.32
456.81
-0.07%
TLT
+ 0.38
139.72
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 2.12
167.28
+ 1.25%

Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Alphabet Price By 7.2%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 19, 2022 9:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Alphabet Price By 7.2%
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak raised the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares to $3,430 from $3,200 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 25.8%.
  • Nowak updated his models and rolled forward valuations among his Internet sector coverage. 
  • Heading into 2022, Nowak said he remains positive on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP), and Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS).
  • Price Action: GOOGL shares traded higher by 0.38% at $2,730.24 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Here's How JP Morgan Views Meta, Amazon, Apple

Here's How JP Morgan Views Meta, Amazon, Apple

JPMorgan just shared its view on some significant tech stocks. read more
Read Why Monness Crespi Is Bullish On Amazon

Read Why Monness Crespi Is Bullish On Amazon

Evercore Sees 71% Upside In Sun Country Airlines

Evercore Sees 71% Upside In Sun Country Airlines

Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In HubSpot; Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating

Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In HubSpot; Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating