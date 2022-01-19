Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Alphabet Price By 7.2%
- Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak raised the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares to $3,430 from $3,200 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 25.8%.
- Nowak updated his models and rolled forward valuations among his Internet sector coverage.
- Heading into 2022, Nowak said he remains positive on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP), and Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS).
- Price Action: GOOGL shares traded higher by 0.38% at $2,730.24 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
