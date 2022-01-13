Susquehanna Downgrades Spirit Airlines, Southwest; Upgrades Delta Air Lines
- Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos downgraded Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) to Neutral from Positive and lowered the price target to $25 (an upside of 5%) from $31.
- The analyst believes Spirit is facing "larger cost headwinds relative to peers." He sees cost pressures into 2023 and thinks the company's "sub-6-cent" CASM-ex target for late 2022/early 2023 is a "stretch."
- The analyst also downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral from Positive and lowered the price target to $50 (an upside of 8%) from $52.
- The analyst upgraded Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) to Positive from Neutral and raised the price target to $50 (an upside of 19%) from $45.
- Price Action: SAVE shares are trading higher by 5.17% at $23.80, LUV by 2.37% at $46.28, and DAL by 3.72% at $42.12 on the last check Thursday.
