 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delta Air Lines Stock Gains After Q4 Results, Expects Strong Spring, Summer Travel Season
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 8:21am   Comments
Share:
Delta Air Lines Stock Gains After Q4 Results, Expects Strong Spring, Summer Travel Season
  • Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 adjusted operating revenue decline of 25.9% from 4Q19 to $8.43 billion. GAAP Operating revenue was $9.47 billion, down 17.2% from 4Q19. Analysts expected the company to report revenues of $9.14 billion.
  • The adjusted operating revenue was 74% restored, in line with the company's mid-December guidance update on system capacity that was 79% restored compared to December quarter 2019 levels.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.22 topped the consensus of $0.13.
  • Total passenger revenue was $7.24 billion, a decline of 29% from 4Q19. Cargo revenue increased by 63% to $304 million, and Other revenue increased by 91% to $1.93 billion, both compared to 4Q19.
  • Q4 operating income declined 81% from 4Q19 to $263 million. Total Non-GAAP operating expenses declined by 18.8% from 4Q19 to $8.08 billion in the quarter.
  • Delta Air Lines generated an operating cash flow of $555 million, compared to $969 million in 4Q19. Free cash flow was negative $441 million for the quarter, with net capital expenditures reinvested in the business of $948 million.
  • Delta Air Lines held cash and equivalents of $11.3 billion and $2.9 billion in undrawn revolver capacity as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile increased by 5% from 4Q19, while the passenger load factor was 78% vs. 86% in 4Q19.
  • Compared to 4Q19, CASM-Ex was 8.3% higher, including a 1.2 point impact primarily due to omicron disruptions in the last two weeks of the December quarter.
  • System yields improved 7%, and system load factors declined by 2 points to 78% versus the September 2021 quarter.
  • 1Q22 Outlook (compared to Q1 2019): Delta Air Lines expects capacity to be between 83%-85% restored, total revenue recovered 72%-76%; capital expenditures to be ~$1.6 billion; adjusted net debt of ~$22 billion.
  • "While the rapidly spreading omicron variant has significantly impacted staffing levels and disrupted travel across the industry, Delta's operation has stabilized over the last week and returned to pre-holiday performance," commented Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO.
  • "Omicron is expected to temporarily delay the demand recovery 60 days, but as we look past the peak, we are confident in a strong spring and summer travel season with significant pent-up demand for consumer and business travel."
  • Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 1.58% at $41.25 during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of PPI, Jobless Claims
5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 13, 2022
Earnings Preview For Delta Air Lines
Big Banks Kick Off Fourth Quarter Earnings Season
A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com