QQQ
+ 1.06
384.76
+ 0.27%
BTC/USD
+ 1028.57
43757.86
+ 2.41%
DIA
-0.04
362.58
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.77
468.98
+ 0.16%
TLT
-0.39
143.95
-0.27%
GLD
+ 0.28
170.02
+ 0.16%

Citi Turns Bullish On This Direct-To-Consumer Platform For Lifestyle Brands

byShivani Kumaresan
January 12, 2022 2:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Citi Turns Bullish On This Direct-To-Consumer Platform For Lifestyle Brands
  • Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson upgraded Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $20, up from $17, implying a 24% upside.
  • The analyst noted that the stock had pulled back about 30% since reaching its post-IPO high in mid-November.
  • While the analyst still has concerns regarding the company's sales and margins that were pulled forward by COVID, its risk-reward profile has "shifted" as valuation became "much less demanding."
  • Related ContentSolo Brands Stock Jumps After Raising FY21 Outlook
  • Solo Brands is a Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) platform. It operates four premium outdoor lifestyle brands Solo Stove, Oru, ISLE, and Chubbies apparel.
  • Price Action: DTC shares are trading higher by 3.94% at $16.36 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Solo Brands Stock Gains As Analysts See Huge Upside To Price Target

Solo Brands Stock Gains As Analysts See Huge Upside To Price Target

Several analysts initiated coverage on Solo Brands Inc (NYSE: DTC) with a huge upside on the price target. Solo Brands is a Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) platform that operates four premium outdoor lifestyle brands Solo Stove, Oru, ISLE, and Chubbies apparel. read more
Why This Foot Locker Analyst Sees Margin Pressure Ahead

Why This Foot Locker Analyst Sees Margin Pressure Ahead

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is likely to lose market share, with the expansion of global brand Solo Brands Inc (NYSE: DTC) and wholesale competition, according to JPMorgan. read more
Key Black Friday Takeaways For Academy Sports, Dick's & Other Leisure Brands

Key Black Friday Takeaways For Academy Sports, Dick's & Other Leisure Brands

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year for leisure brands and retailers. Bank of America made store visits in New York, New Jersey and Texas, and analyst Robert Ohmes said in a note there were a number of key takeaways for leisure investors. read more