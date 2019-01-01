Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Solo Brands
Solo Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) was reported by Citigroup on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting DTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.12% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) was provided by Citigroup, and Solo Brands maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Solo Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Solo Brands was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Solo Brands (DTC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $11.00. The current price Solo Brands (DTC) is trading at is $4.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.