Solo Brands Stock Jumps After Raising FY21 Outlook
- Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) has raised its fiscal year 2021 revenue outlook to $400 million – $402 million (prior view $344 million – $352 million), above the consensus of $349.51 million.
- The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $120 million – $121 million (previously $107 million – $109 million).
- "We delivered tremendous growth and profitability in 2021 with triple-digit organic revenue growth reflecting strong consumer demand across brands despite unprecedented challenges and an uncertain environment," said CEO John Merris.
- Solo Brands anticipates Q4 revenue of $173 million – $175 million, above the consensus of $122.72 million.
- The company sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $43 million – $44 million.
- Price Action: DTC shares are trading higher by 11.2% at $16.44 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.