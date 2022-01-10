QQQ
-8.08
387.94
-2.13%
BTC/USD
-1217.59
40647.03
-2.91%
DIA
-3.65
365.96
-1.01%
SPY
-6.75
472.84
-1.45%
TLT
-0.56
142.82
-0.39%
GLD
-0.12
167.87
-0.07%

Solo Brands Stock Jumps After Raising FY21 Outlook

byShivani Kumaresan
January 10, 2022 8:42 am
  • Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) has raised its fiscal year 2021 revenue outlook to $400 million – $402 million (prior view $344 million – $352 million), above the consensus of $349.51 million.
  • The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $120 million – $121 million (previously $107 million – $109 million).
  • "We delivered tremendous growth and profitability in 2021 with triple-digit organic revenue growth reflecting strong consumer demand across brands despite unprecedented challenges and an uncertain environment," said CEO John Merris.
  • Solo Brands anticipates Q4 revenue of $173 million – $175 million, above the consensus of $122.72 million.
  • The company sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $43 million – $44 million.
  • Price Action: DTC shares are trading higher by 11.2% at $16.44 in premarket on the last check Monday.

