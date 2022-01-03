Northland's Top 2022 Picks Comprise Adtran, Harmonic - Read Why
Northland analyst Tim Savageaux listed Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) as one of his top picks for 2022.
- Savageaux reiterated his recently raised price target of $35, implying 50.5% upside, and Outperform rating.
- Savageaux cited indications of continued strong 10G PON and market demand from U.S. rural and European alternative carriers.
- Like his other top pick Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT), Adtran's valuation "compares extremely favorably" with rural fiber competitor Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).
- Savageaux raised the price target on Harmonic to $17 from $15, implying 42.3% upside, and reiterated Outperform. Savageaux noted Harmonic "is set for a breakout year."
- Back-to-back analyst days from CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) and Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) saw them "effectively raising the white flag in next-gen visualized Cable Access."
- Additionally, Harmonic's "commanding leadership in next-gen visualized and distributed Cable Access has become much clearer."
- Price Action: ADTN shares traded higher by 1.84% at $23.25, and HLIT shares traded higher by 1.62% at $11.95 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.