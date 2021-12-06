QQQ
Wedbush Upgrades This Pet Products Retailer

byShivani Kumaresan
December 6, 2021 1:09 pm
Wedbush Upgrades This Pet Products Retailer
  • Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOFto Outperform from Neutral with a $23 price target, implying a 17% upside.
  • Basham said the shares being down 25% since the company reported earnings on November 18 presented an attractive entry point into shares of "a top-notch retailer in a less-discretionary sector."
  • The analyst acknowledged the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 as a risk for store-based retailers, but called out Petco's evolving holistic premium pet care model as "a standout."
  • Basham also contended that Petco is poised to keep taking share with its growing array of services.
  • Price Action: WOOF shares are trading higher by 6.35% at $19.60 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

