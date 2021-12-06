Wedbush Upgrades This Pet Products Retailer
- Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Outperform from Neutral with a $23 price target, implying a 17% upside.
- Basham said the shares being down 25% since the company reported earnings on November 18 presented an attractive entry point into shares of "a top-notch retailer in a less-discretionary sector."
- The analyst acknowledged the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 as a risk for store-based retailers, but called out Petco's evolving holistic premium pet care model as "a standout."
- Basham also contended that Petco is poised to keep taking share with its growing array of services.
- Price Action: WOOF shares are trading higher by 6.35% at $19.60 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.