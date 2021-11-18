Petco Health Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook
- Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15% year-on-year, to $1.44 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.37 billion. Comp sales growth was 15%.
- The gross profit increased 10% Y/Y to $594.7 million with a profit margin of 41.2%.
- The operating margin was 4.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 34.5% to $61.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% Y/Y to $138.5 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.20 beat the analyst consensus of $0.18.
- Petco held $221.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $288.4 million with a free cash flow of $124.1 million.
- Outlook: Petco raised the FY21 sales outlook to $5.725 billion - $5.775 billion (prior view $5.6 billion - $5.7 billion), above the consensus of $5.67 billion.
- The company raised the FY21 adjusted EPS outlook to $0.86 - $0.88 (prior view $0.81 - $0.85), versus the consensus of $0.86.
- Price Action: WOOF shares are trading lower by 11.1% at $21.96 on the last check Thursday.
