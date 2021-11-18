 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Petco Health Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Petco Health Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook
  • Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15% year-on-year, to $1.44 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.37 billion. Comp sales growth was 15%.
  • The gross profit increased 10% Y/Y to $594.7 million with a profit margin of 41.2%.
  • The operating margin was 4.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 34.5% to $61.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% Y/Y to $138.5 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.20 beat the analyst consensus of $0.18.
  • Petco held $221.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $288.4 million with a free cash flow of $124.1 million.
  • Outlook: Petco raised the FY21 sales outlook to $5.725 billion - $5.775 billion (prior view $5.6 billion - $5.7 billion), above the consensus of $5.67 billion.
  • The company raised the FY21 adjusted EPS outlook to $0.86 - $0.88 (prior view $0.81 - $0.85), versus the consensus of $0.86.
  • Price Action: WOOF shares are trading lower by 11.1% at $21.96 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WOOF)

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
Jefferies Downgrades Petco To Hold - Read Why
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2021
Petco Opens 'Reddy SoHo' Retail Location In New York City
Rowdy Rooster Hemp Unleashed | Official Launch of Generation Hemp's Animal Bedding Brand for Small Animals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com