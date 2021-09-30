See Why Perrigo Shares Are Moving Higher On Thursday
- Over-the-counter drugs company Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has settled the tax bill issued for €297 million.
- When credit for certain taxes already paid is factored in, the cash payment that Perrigo will make will be €266.1 million.
- The settlement is related to the Notice of Amended Assessment (NoA) in 2018, which claimed income tax payable of approximately €1.6 billion.
- In July, Irish Revenue acknowledged that not all relevant facts were known to them when they issued the NoA in 2018.
- Hence, certain adjustments resulted in an aggregate reduction of more than €660 million from the income taxes claimed.
- At that point, Perrigo believed that the maximum amount of income tax claims in dispute was effectively reduced to less than €1.0 billion.
- The Company said it did not have to pay any interest or penalties on the disputed sum as part of the settlement.
- The disputed tax bill relates to the sale by Elan of the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri in 2013 to Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) for an up-front payment of $3.25 billion and a share of future royalties.
- The sale took place months before Perrigo bought Elan in July 2013.
- Analyst Reaction: Jefferies upgraded Perrigo to Buy from Hold with a price target of $63, up from $45.
- The analyst views the Irish Office resolution as "very favorable" for Perrigo.
- Price Action: PRGO stock is up 15.30% at $50.17 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
