Perrigo Buys Consumer Self-Care Firm For $2.1B: Highlights
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) will acquire HRA Pharma, a consumer self-care company, from Astorg and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The transaction is valued at €1.8 billion, or approximately $2.1 billion in cash.
- HRA has three self-care brands in blister care (Compeed), women's health (ellaOne), and scar care (Mederma).
- The acquisition would complete Perrigo's transformation to a consumer self-care firm and bolster Perrigo's presence in high-potential European markets.
- The deal is expected to close by the end of 1H 2022 and would be accretive to Perrigo's 3% revenue growth goal.
- HRA's net sales growth is expected to be in the mid-teen percentage range, with an adjusted operating margin near the 30% range.
- Perrigo plans to save more than €30 million annually by 2023 from the operational synergies of the deal.
- The synergies will add approximately €400 million in net sales and $1.00 in adjusted EPS in FY 2023.
- Perrigo would pay the purchase price using cash on hand at closing. In addition, it may also consider new debt financing.
- As of June 30, Perrigo had cash and equivalents of $317.5 million.
- Price Action: PRGO shares traded 1.68% higher at $42.30 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General