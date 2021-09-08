 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Perrigo Buys Consumer Self-Care Firm For $2.1B: Highlights
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Share:
Perrigo Buys Consumer Self-Care Firm For $2.1B: Highlights
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGOwill acquire HRA Pharma, a consumer self-care company, from Astorg and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The transaction is valued at €1.8 billion, or approximately $2.1 billion in cash. 
  • HRA has three self-care brands in blister care (Compeed), women's health (ellaOne), and scar care (Mederma). 
  • The acquisition would complete Perrigo's transformation to a consumer self-care firm and bolster Perrigo's presence in high-potential European markets.
  • The deal is expected to close by the end of 1H 2022 and would be accretive to Perrigo's 3% revenue growth goal.
  • HRA's net sales growth is expected to be in the mid-teen percentage range, with an adjusted operating margin near the 30% range.
  • Perrigo plans to save more than €30 million annually by 2023 from the operational synergies of the deal.
  • The synergies will add approximately €400 million in net sales and $1.00 in adjusted EPS in FY 2023.
  • Perrigo would pay the purchase price using cash on hand at closing. In addition, it may also consider new debt financing. 
  • As of June 30, Perrigo had cash and equivalents of $317.5 million.
  • Price Action: PRGO shares traded 1.68% higher at $42.30 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRGO)

Why Are Match Group Shares Trading Higher Today?
Analyzing Perrigo's Ex-Dividend Date
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Perrigo Q2 Stock Plunges After Q2 Earnings Miss, Weak Cough/Cold Season
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com