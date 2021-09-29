fbpx

Cowen Downgrades Lockheed Martin To Market Perform - Read Why

byAkanksha
September 29, 2021 7:26 am
Cowen Downgrades Lockheed Martin To Market Perform - Read Why
  • Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr downgraded Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target to $375 (implying an upside of 6.55%) from $400.
  • The analyst feels Lockheed Martin still offers well-supported peer-hi yields on its dividend and free cash flow; its relative upside looks capped by pared F-35 delivery plans, disappointing initial 2022 guidance, and other overhangs.
  • He believes Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) would be a good strategic fit that could add 40c-45c to pro forma adjusted EPS in 2022.
  • Also ReadLockheed Martin, Pentagon Agree On F-35 Production Rebaseline
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $353.01 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

