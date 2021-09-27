 Skip to main content

Lockheed Martin, Pentagon Agree On F-35 Production Rebaseline
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
  • The F-35 Joint Program Office and the Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) industry team have agreed on an F-35 production rebaseline.
  • The production rebaseline ensures predictability and stability in the production process while recovering the aircraft shortfall realized over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • As per the agreement, Lockheed Martin is scheduled to deliver 133-139 aircraft this year, 151-153 aircraft in 2022 and anticipates delivering 156 aircraft beginning in 2023 and for the foreseeable future.
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 1.71% at $355.5 on the last check Monday.

