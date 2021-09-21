fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
365.70
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 228.31
43243.93
+ 0.53%
DIA
+ 0.03
339.37
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.04
434.00
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.02
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
164.93
+ 0.01%

Loop Capital Is Bullish On T-Mobile Over AT&T, Verizon - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 21, 2021 7:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Loop Capital Is Bullish On T-Mobile Over AT&T, Verizon - Read Why
  • Loop Capital analyst Stephan Bisson initiated coverage of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) with a Buy and $160 price target, indicating a 27.4% upside. 
  • Bisson believes T-Mobile's network aids its competitive position and expects it to produce "continued outperformance in subscriber additions and the financials."
  • T-Mobile's network reaches tens of millions more people than AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), adding that T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity 5G has "significantly" more coverage than AT&T or Verizon's comparable options.
  • Bisson initiated coverage of AT&T with a Hold and $30 PT, implying a 10.4% upside. 
  • Once the company's deals are closed, AT&T will essentially be a wireless and wireline communications company with revenue and EBITDA growth trends growing "relatively slowly" at 1.7%-1.8% annually, Bisson notes. 
  • The $30 price target bases on a $26 per share value for the remaining company and $4.50 per share value for the 71% equity AT&T shareholders will own of WarnerBros-Discovery.
  • Bisson initiated coverage of Verizon with a Hold rating and $57 PT, suggesting a 4.97% upside. 
  • Verizon has "steadily growing" wireless assets and a "potentially exciting future" with 5G enabling new products like mobile edge compute and fixed wireless broadband, Bisson notes. 
  • However, the company's current growth isn't fast enough to drive multiple expansion, and the upside to numbers from mobile edge compute is challenging to quantify. 
  • Bisson thinks investors "will have time to see the products develop before diving in."
  • Price Action: T shares traded higher by 0.44% at $27.33, while VZ traded higher by 0.15% at $54.34 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. TMUS closed Monday's session at $125.63.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Piper Sandler Analyst Sees 13% Upside Potential In Apple

Piper Sandler Analyst Sees 13% Upside Potential In Apple

The Pro Wrestling Business Is Heating Up To Levels Not Seen In 20 Years. Will It Last?

The Pro Wrestling Business Is Heating Up To Levels Not Seen In 20 Years. Will It Last?

The professional wrestling landscape is really heating up. Over the weekend, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE: WWE) SummerSlam was reportedly the highest grossing and most-viewed SummerSlam in the event's 34-year history. read more
This Apple Partner Is Going Public In A SPAC Merger And Gene Munster Is Bullish

This Apple Partner Is Going Public In A SPAC Merger And Gene Munster Is Bullish

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) represents a $4 billion opportunity for its experiential commerce partner Enjoy Technology Inc, as per Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster. read more
Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS

Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) received a major thumbs up from Steven Cahall, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, who upgraded the company’s stock rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and upped its price target from $45 to $60. read more