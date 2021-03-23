TSMC, BYD, Komatsu, Surface Oncology And 3D Systems — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Every night, Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have been known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of what the hedge fund bought or sold on Tuesday.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD): Bought 558,900 shares of the printing engineering company, representing about 0.46% of the ETF.

3D shares closed 9.62% lower at $26.22 on Tuesday and rose 1.07% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $56.5 and low of $4.60.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD): Bought 38,112 shares of the personalized health-tech company, representing about 0.016% of the company.

Accolade shares closed 2.2% lower at $42.03 on Tuesday and were further down 1.26% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $62.25 and low of $28.68.

Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS): Bought 138,712 shares in the protein engineering company, representing just about 0.032% of the ETF.

Codexis shares closed 2.44% lower at $21.95 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $29.56 and low of $9.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONIS): Bought 584,838 shares, representing about 0.27% of the ETF. The biotechnology company specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics.

Ionis shares closed 21.6% lower at $43.59 on Tuesday and fell 0.37% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $64.37 and low of $39.32.

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF): Bought 47,374 shares in the biotech company, representing about 0.27% of the ETF.

Surface shares closed 8.9% lower at $8.7 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $14.4 and low of $1.53.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 31,614 shares in the clinical-stage biotech company, representing 0.012% of the ETF.

Fate shares closed 5.15% lower at $87.19 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80.

One (NYSE: AONE): Bought 225,998 shares in the special purpose acquisition company, representing 0.082% of the ETF.

One shares closed 4.2% lower at $11.85 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $15.10 and low of $9.70.

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ: RAVN): Bought 183,463 shares of the maker of agricultural tools such as GPS, field computers, assisted-steering systems, and others, representing 0.18% of the ETF.

Raven shares closed 7.35% lower at $33.42 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $45.11 and low of $17.56.

Sold 26,200 shares of Chinese electric carmaker — in which Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) holds an 8.2% stake, representing 0.04% of the ETF.

BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDY): Sold 12,424 shares of Chinese electric carmaker — in which Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) holds an 8.2% stake, representing 0.0174% of the ETF.

BYD makes electric cars, batteries, plug-in hybrids, and fossil-fuel-powered vehicles in China. Its shares, listed on the Hong Kong exchange have fallen about 12% so far this year.

BYDDY shares closed 4.99% lower on Tuesday. The OTC stock has a 52-week high of $72.91 and low of $8.42.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV): Sold 5,097 shares in the California-headquartered defense contractor, representing about 0.18% of the ETF.

AeroVironment stock closed 4.61% lower at $113.7 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $143.7 and low of $50.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co (NYSE: TSM): Sold 232,577 shares in the semiconductor manufacturing and design company, representing about 0.8% of the ETF.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock closed 2% lower at $114.89 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $142.20 and low of $43.52.

Komatsu Ltd (OTC: KMTUY): Sold 23,080 shares of the diversified equipment maker, representing about o.0213% of the ETF.

Komatsu stock closed 2.7% lower at $30.46 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $32.3 and low of $13.69.

Ark's active ETFs include ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) and ARK FINTECH INNOVATION ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

