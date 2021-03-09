 Skip to main content

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Xpeng, Palantir, GE Or GameStop?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 8:20am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Xpeng, Palantir, GE and GameStop Monday morning.

Daiwa Capital analyst Kelvin Lau upgraded Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) from Sell to Buy and announced a $34 price target.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) will hold the first in a series of "Double Click" demo events at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, according to a Tuesday press release

Double Click is a series of software demo events from the big data analytics company that showcase how the company's platforms are used across industries.

See Also: How To Buy Palantir Stock

Following news of a potential merger with AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and raised the price target from $14 to $15. 

The company will host its 2021 GE Investor Outlook event Wednesday. Interested traders and investors can sign up for the stream here.

GE passed its 52-week high of $14.35 during Tuesday's premarket session.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GMEwere trading higher for the fifth consecutive trading day Monday after the company said its board has constituted a strategic planning and capital allocation committee to zero in on initiatives to aid its business transformation. 

The committee will be chaired by Ryan Cohen.

Photo courtesy of Palantir. 

