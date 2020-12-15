Quantumscape, Kodak Among Analyst's Top Short Squeeze Candidates
One of the most powerful tradable market events is a short squeeze, so traders are always on the lookout for the next short squeeze candidate.
S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky just released a list of potential short squeeze stocks based on their high borrow rates and large mark-to-market losses for short sellers.
A stock borrow fee is the percentage of a stock’s value that brokers charge short sellers to borrow the stock. If the supply of shares to borrow gets low, borrow fees tend to rise.
“In my analysis I am looking at stocks with over $100 million of total short interest to include only stocks where the short covering from a squeeze can materially affect stock prices,” Dusaniwsky said.
When a stock’s borrow fees spike, it applies pressure to short sellers to choose between closing out their positions or letting fees eat into any potential gains.
Related Links: Why QuantumSpace Is A 'High-Level Short Squeeze Candidate'
Short Squeeze Candidates: Here’s a look at the 10 large-cap stocks with at least $100 million in short interest that have endured the largest short seller mark-to-market losses over the past month, according to S3 Partners. Month-to-date losses are included for each stock:
- Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS), -$90 million.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK), -$47.1 million.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG), -$126.5 million.
- Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API), -$49.7 million.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM), -$28.3 million.
- CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC), -$76 million.
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK), -$92 million.
- Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE: SBE), -$84.7 million.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), -$66.1 million.
- Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND), -$177.4 million.
Benzinga’s Take: Short squeezes are extremely unpredictable, and a rise in short seller losses is not a definitive indication that a squeeze is coming. However, the combination of high short interest and rising short seller losses makes these 10 stocks worthy of being at the top of any short squeeze watchlist.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Small Cap Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga