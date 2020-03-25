Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla, Wayfair And Other Profitable Short Trades Could Get A Short Covering Boost
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 25, 2020 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Tesla, Wayfair And Other Profitable Short Trades Could Get A Short Covering Boost

Short squeezes are one of the most powerful stock market dynamics and can generate huge moves in stocks in a short period of time. Short squeezes happen when short sellers buy a stock to exit their positions all at one. The buying volume from short covering combines with the buying volume from long investors and pushes the stock much higher.

Short squeezes are typically triggered when a rise in stock prices produces heavy losses for short sellers and they're forced out of their positions. However, S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said Tuesday that profit-driven short selling can also trigger large spikes in share price.

With the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) down 24.9% in the past month, short sellers have been profitable pretty much across the board. But if heavily shorted stocks start to rally, Dusaniwsky said short sellers could start to close out their positions as soon as they see their profits disappearing.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been the most profitable short in the U.S. market since Feb. 19, generating $8.2 billion in profits for short sellers as of the end of last week. Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a distant second on the list of most profitable shorts, generating $3.4 billion in mark-to-market profits.

Short Squeeze Candidates

Dusaniwsky said Tesla, Apple and other popular large-cap shorts could see a rise in short covering volume if their stocks continue to rally this week. He said the biggest possibility for profit-taking short squeezes is among mid- and smaller-cap stocks. Here are the five most profitable shorts among that group:

  1. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), +$1.32 billion.
  2. Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI), +$1.22 billion.
  3. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), +$1.07 billion.
  4. Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), +$987.5 million.
  5. Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), +$963.6 million.

Dusaniwsky said traders looking to go long during the market recovery should keep a close eye on these profitable shorts.

“Buying a big short winner today may prove to be an even bigger long winner tomorrow,” Dusaniwsky said.

Benzinga’s Take

Many of these most heavily shorted stocks are heavily shorted for a reason, so long-term investors should be cautious about being too aggressive in buying the dip. Make sure to fully understand the bear thesis before doing any bargain hunting during the coronavirus dip.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

The Most Shorted ETFs Amid The Coronavirus Market Crash

7 ETFs To Buy In A Recession

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Mar 2020CitigroupMaintainsSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + W)

120 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
SpaceX Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19, Some Employees Sent Home
75 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Argus Downgrades Tesla On Coronavirus Impact, Slashes 2020 Delivery Forecast By 19%
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2020
How Ford, GM And Chrysler Are Producing A New Arsenal To Help Fight COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Short Sellers Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SNXRaymond JamesMaintains120.0
NKERaymond JamesMaintains100.0
RAMPMorgan StanleyMaintains48.0
KSSMorgan StanleyMaintains19.0
JACKMorgan StanleyMaintains30.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga