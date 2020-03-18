Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Most Shorted ETFs Amid The Coronavirus Market Crash
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 11:05am   Comments
Share:
The Most Shorted ETFs Amid The Coronavirus Market Crash

The month of March has been brutal so far for investors, but short sellers are making a killing off on the volatility caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

There is currently $154 billion in aggregate ETF short interest, 90% of which is in U.S. domestic ETFs, according to S3 Partners. S3 analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said Tuesday there are 216 U.S. ETFs with short interest of at least $25 million.

Most Shorted ETFs

By far the most heavily shorted ETF is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY). The SPY ETF tracks the S&P 500 and represents a simple bet against the U.S. stock market and/or a hedge against long positions in U.S. stocks. Here are the top four most shorted U.S. ETFs, according to S3:

  • SPY ETF, $37.2 billion in short interest.
  • PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ), $8.9 billion in short interest.
  • iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE: IWM), $7.3 billion in short interest.
  • iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSE: HYG), $6.7 billion in short interest.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Recent Short Seller Targets

Overall, Dusaniwsky said 79% of heavily shorted U.S. ETFs have seen their short interest rise in March. There has been a net increase in ETF short interest of $5.7 billion so far this month. Here are the four ETFs with the highest increases in short interest in March:

  • SPY ETF, +$2.1 billion.
  • iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE: EEM), +$1.3 billion.
  • iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE: LQD), +$640.2 million.
  • QQQ ETF, +$493.3 million.

Short Covering ETFs

But while short sellers are generally leaning into the market sell-off, some ETFs have also been experiencing heavy short covering as well. Here are the ETFs with the largest drops in short interest so far in March:

  • CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY SHS DAILY (NASDAQ: TVIX), -$1 billion.
  • ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS: IEFA), -$287.2 million.
  • Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSE: VWO), -$185.2 million.
  • IWM ETF, -$168.7 million.

Benzinga’s Take

The general theme of the information above is that investors are betting against the U.S. market, particularly tech stocks. At the same time, they are reducing short exposure to volatility and Europe, Australia, Asia, and Far East stocks and ramping up short positions in investment-grade corporate bonds.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

3 ETFs To Short The Stock Market

2008 Financial Crisis Trading Playbook Is Working Like A Charm

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + QQQ)

Mark Cuban Talks Stock Picks, Government Bailouts And Buybacks
Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Ackman To Trump: Shut Down The Country For 30 Days
4 'Doomsday' Predictions For The Coronavirus Market
2008 Financial Crisis Trading Playbook Is Working Like A Charm Right Now: DataTrek
Trump Administration Pitches $850-Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GILDDZ BankUpgrades
NCROppenheimerUpgrades
DNKNBTIG ResearchUpgrades
FISVKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades
SRECFRAUpgrades120.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga