Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UnitedHealth To Buy Diplomat Pharmacy For $300M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2019 8:16am   Comments
Share:
UnitedHealth To Buy Diplomat Pharmacy For $300M

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE: DPLO) shares are trading lower on Monday after the company received a $4 per share acquisition offer from UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE: UNH) OptumRx.

Optum is UnitedHealth Group's pharmacy services unit and said it would buy Diplomat Pharmacy for about $303 million. Diplomat's stock closed Friday's session at $5.81 per share with a market cap at about $441 million.

"Diplomat has a long track record of providing specialty pharmacy and infusion services but has encountered operating difficulties over the last few years," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper wrote in a note. "...The entrance into the PBM market has not panned out as the company probably had hoped. That said, we view the acquisition as a solid move for UNH from both a strategic and financial standpoint."

Diplomat shares were trading down 31.67% at $3.97 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.53 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

Diplomat's stock has crashed twice in 2019 amid warnings the company could not continue as a going concern. Shares fell from around $13.70 to $5.87 in late February, and again from $6.20 to $3.10 in early November.

Related Links:

Synthorx To Be Acquired By Sanofi For $2.5B

ArQule To Be Acquired By Merck For $2.7B

Latest Ratings for UNH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019ReiteratesStrong Buy
Dec 2019MaintainsNeutral
Dec 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UNH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: OptumAnalyst Color M&A News Health Care Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UNH + DPLO)

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Analysts Offer Positive Prognosis For UnitedHealth After Investor Day
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZYMEJP MorganInitiates Coverage On43.0
CWEBCompass PointInitiates Coverage On15.9
BZUNHSBCInitiates Coverage On41.5
ETNBBank of AmericaInitiates Coverage On33.0
ROOTJefferiesDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Canopy Growth Appoints Constellation CFO As The Cannabis Company's New CEO