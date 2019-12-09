Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synthorx To Be Acquired By Sanofi For $2.5B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2019 7:53am   Comments
Share:
Synthorx To Be Acquired By Sanofi For $2.5B

Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) shares are trading sharply higher after the company announced it would be acquired by Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) for $68 per share in cash, which represents an aggregate equity value of $2.5 billion.

Sanofi expects to complete the acquisition in the first quarter of 2020. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Sanofi and Synthorx boards of directors.

"This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality assets and to lead with innovation, as you will hear at our Capital Markets Day tomorrow, December 10. Additionally, it is aligned with our goal to build our oncology franchise with potentially practice-changing medicines and novel combinations," Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi said in a statement.

Synthorx shares were trading up 167.68% higher at $67 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.78 and a 52-week low of $11.

Related Links:

ArQule To Be Acquired By Merck For $2.7B

Sanofi Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (THOR + SNY)

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%
7 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Steam, Correvio Awaits Adcom Ruling
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cassava Gains On Alzheimer's Presentation, Bristol-Myers Hikes Dividend
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session