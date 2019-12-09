Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ArQule To Be Acquired By Merck For $2.7B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Share:
ArQule To Be Acquired By Merck For $2.7B

Merck (NYSE: MRK) will acquire ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) for $20 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $2.7 billion.

ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company focused on kinase inhibitor discovery and development for the treatment of patients with cancer and other diseases.

See Also: 12 Biotech Stocks Primed For A Short Squeeze

“ArQule’s focus on precision medicine has yielded multiple clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors that have novel and important properties,” said Dr. Roger Perlmutter, president, Merck Research Laboratories in a statement. “This acquisition strengthens Merck’s pipeline with the addition of these strategic assets including, most notably, ARQ 531, a compelling candidate for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.”

Merck shares were trading 0.14% higher at $88.97 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $89.24 and a 52-week low of $70.89.

ArQule's stock traded higher by 101% to $19.50 at time of publication.

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARQL + MRK)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Steam, Correvio Awaits Adcom Ruling
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cassava Gains On Alzheimer's Presentation, Bristol-Myers Hikes Dividend
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aurinia Rips Higher On Positive Readout, Sesen Bio On Track For Vicinium BLA Submission
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%