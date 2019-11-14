Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sally Beauty Holdings Receives A Downgrade From DA Davidson
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2019 4:02pm   Comments
Share:
Sally Beauty Holdings Receives A Downgrade From DA Davidson

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) has received a downgrade on Thursday.

The Analyst

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded the company from Neutral to Underperform but raised her price target from $12.50 to $15.

The Thesis

Bolton Weiser says she is cautious of Sally Beauty’s fundamentals and outlined several reasons for downgrading the company:

The analyst argues that Sally Beauty continues to struggles for store traffic within an industry shift to e-commerce sales and saw a 14% operating cash flow decline in 2019. Amid a struggle for capturing store traffic, the company is doubling down on store growth in the upcoming year, expecting a net increase of 30-50 stores.  Issues in the European business is also a cocern for the analyst. 

DA Davidson also says the possibility of disappointing same-store sales is greater than the company’s upside surprise potential.

“After posting negative same-store sales in FY17 and FY18, Sally Beauty Holdings reported +0.3% in FY19, and ended the year with a strong 1.1% increase in F4Q19, the highest since F4Q16,” said Bolton Weiser.

“Along with the stock price, we think investor expectations have taken a step up, and that same-store sales below +1.0% could be viewed as disappointing.”

Sally Beauty Holdings reported a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat last Thursday, but the analyst believes the company could be challenged to meet expectations in the fourth-quarter of 2020, when the company faces a tougher compare, with the Street projecting same-store sales of +1.0%.

Price Action

Sally Beauty Holdings closed down 2.54% at $19.02.

Related Links:

Ulta Investors Pull Back As Amazon Enters Space

Todd Gordon's Ulta Beauty Options Trade

Latest Ratings for SBH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019DowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jul 2019UpgradesUnderperformHold
Jun 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SBH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson Linda Bolton WeiserAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
75 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
A Preview Of Sally Beauty's Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WEEDCantor FitzgeraldMaintains18.9
TGTXCantor FitzgeraldMaintains19.0
SPLKCleveland ResearchDowngrades
IQVWolfe ResearchUpgrades
PRAHWolfe ResearchUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/14/19