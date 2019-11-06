A Preview Of Sally Beauty's Q4 Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Sally Beauty Holdings will report earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $955.67 million.

Sally Beauty Holdings reported a profit of 51 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $966 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 3.92% increase for the company. Revenue would have fallen 1.07% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.580 0.540 0.53 0.48 EPS Actual 0.600 0.510 0.57 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Sally Beauty Holdings. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sally Beauty Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar