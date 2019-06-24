Market Overview

My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
Ulta Investors Pull Back As Amazon Enters Space
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2019 12:28pm   Comments
Ulta Investors Pull Back As Amazon Enters Space

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares plunged below the $345 level Monday after traders circulated an update from Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN)'s business blog announcing that professional beauty products are now available.

Despite the fact that Amazon's entry into beauty products has been previously discussed, Ulta shares responded negatively.

Amazon shares were down 0.2% at $1,907.55 at the time of publication Monday. Ulta shares were down 3.27% at $344.18. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH)  shares were plunging by 12.39% to $12.94. 

Related Links:

The Street Agrees: Buy Ulta Beauty On Q4 Earnings Beat

Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez's 'Starvation Wages' Comment 'Just Wrong'

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

