10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 8:23am   Comments
  • Bank of America raised Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) price target from $21 to $24. Ping Identity shares closed at $16.51 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright cut the price target for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) from $9 to $2. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.37 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target on Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) from $45 to $40. Trip.com closed at $32.75 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $58 to $54. Cisco shares closed at $48.46 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson lowered Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) price target from $15 to $12.5. Sally Beauty shares closed at $19.52 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) price target from $22 to $31. Sonic Automotive shares closed at $32.78 on Wednesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) from $9 to $4. electroCore shares closed at $1.85 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target for AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from $80 to $100. AGCO shares closed at $79.11 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) from $72 to $62. Canada Goose shares closed at $34.81 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) from $150 to $157. Stanley Black & Decker closed at $155.38 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

