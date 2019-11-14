10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Bank of America raised Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) price target from $21 to $24. Ping Identity shares closed at $16.51 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright cut the price target for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) from $9 to $2. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.37 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target on Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) from $45 to $40. Trip.com closed at $32.75 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $58 to $54. Cisco shares closed at $48.46 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson lowered Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) price target from $15 to $12.5. Sally Beauty shares closed at $19.52 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) price target from $22 to $31. Sonic Automotive shares closed at $32.78 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) from $9 to $4. electroCore shares closed at $1.85 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target for AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from $80 to $100. AGCO shares closed at $79.11 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) from $72 to $62. Canada Goose shares closed at $34.81 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham boosted the price target on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) from $150 to $157. Stanley Black & Decker closed at $155.38 on Wednesday.
