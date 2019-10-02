Stitch Fix Analysts Trim Price Targets After Q4 Print

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were plummeting Wednesday after the online styling service delivered a fourth-quarter sales miss.

KeyBanc A Long-Term Believer

Investments in data scientists and the U.K. will drive some near-term profit and loss pressure, but KeyBanc Capital Markets is confident it will drive sustainable long-term growth, analyst Edward Yruma said in a Tuesday note.

The company’s Direct Buy feature presents a compelling growth opportunity, the analyst said.

“After introducing Extras last year, Stitch Fix continued to expand its flexibility and introduced new direct-buy functionality during the quarter, allowing customers to purchase items directly from Stitch Fix’s website separate from a normal fix.”

KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on Stitch Fix and lowered the price target from $40 to $34.

Wells Fargo Cuts $10 From Price Target

Stitch Fix’s fourth-quarter results were somewhat disappointing, Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow said in a Tuesday note.

“While we commend Stitch Fix’s ability to successfully grow top-line while continuing to outpace overall market growth, we remain cautious near-term,” the analyst said.

Wells Fargo maintained a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $20.

SunTrust Bullish

SunTrust analyst Youssef Squali remains bullish on Stitch Fix after the print.

Although higher investments in tech will delay EBITDA margin expansion, it should not be construed as a sign of an unsustainable business model, the analyst said.

SunTrust maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $44 to $36.

Price Action

Stitch Fix shares were down 10.62% at $17.96 at the time of publication.

