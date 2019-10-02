Stitch Fix Analysts Trim Price Targets After Q4 Print
Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were plummeting Wednesday after the online styling service delivered a fourth-quarter sales miss.
KeyBanc A Long-Term Believer
Investments in data scientists and the U.K. will drive some near-term profit and loss pressure, but KeyBanc Capital Markets is confident it will drive sustainable long-term growth, analyst Edward Yruma said in a Tuesday note.
The company’s Direct Buy feature presents a compelling growth opportunity, the analyst said.
“After introducing Extras last year, Stitch Fix continued to expand its flexibility and introduced new direct-buy functionality during the quarter, allowing customers to purchase items directly from Stitch Fix’s website separate from a normal fix.”
KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on Stitch Fix and lowered the price target from $40 to $34.
Wells Fargo Cuts $10 From Price Target
Stitch Fix’s fourth-quarter results were somewhat disappointing, Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow said in a Tuesday note.
“While we commend Stitch Fix’s ability to successfully grow top-line while continuing to outpace overall market growth, we remain cautious near-term,” the analyst said.
Wells Fargo maintained a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $20.
SunTrust Bullish
SunTrust analyst Youssef Squali remains bullish on Stitch Fix after the print.
Although higher investments in tech will delay EBITDA margin expansion, it should not be construed as a sign of an unsustainable business model, the analyst said.
SunTrust maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $44 to $36.
Price Action
Stitch Fix shares were down 10.62% at $17.96 at the time of publication.
Related Links:
Why Stitch Fix Uses Artificial Intelligence To Understand Consumer Habits
The Future Of Retail? Innovative Alternatives To Traditional Shopping
Photo courtesy of Stitch Fix.
Latest Ratings for SFIX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2019
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Oct 2019
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Oct 2019
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for SFIX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Edward Yruma Ike Boruchow KeyBanc Capital Markets SunTrustAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.