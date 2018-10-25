Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Stitch Fix Uses Artificial Intelligence To Understand Consumer Habits

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2018 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Why Stitch Fix Uses Artificial Intelligence To Understand Consumer Habits
Related SFIX
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: GE, Netflix, Nike, Twitter And More
Stitch Fix Churn, Prime Wardrobe Threat Keep Piper Analysts On The Sidelines
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OPK QRTEA PVG TGTX CPB SFIX CWH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds ... (GuruFocus)

At its core, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) is an online personal styling service, but behind the scenes, the company not only relies on artificial intelligence but considers it incredibly valuable to building a viable business.

What Happened

Stitch Fix's business built on being able to understand the specific needs of each customer, ranging from style preference to proper fit and budget, founder and CEO Katrina Lake told Bloomberg's Emily Chang on "Bloomberg's Studio 1.0."

But what is more important than understanding what a consumer wants is understanding why they want it, Lake said. artificial intelligence and studying big data have allowed the company to understand the "why" component in 85 percent of all transactions, she said. 

Why It's Important

The combination of big data and artificial intelligence gives the company the ability to predict the likelihood of consumers buying new products with a high degree of accuracy, the CEO said. SitchFix also understands the importance of human interaction with clients and continues to work with stylists to develop a personalized relationship with consumers, she said. 

Related Links:

Stitch Fix Churn, Prime Wardrobe Threat Keep Piper Analysts On The Sidelines

KeyBanc Says Stitch Fix Provides Attractive Entry Point In Light Of Product Launches

Photo courtesy of Stitch Fix. 

Posted-In: artificial intelligence Bloomberg fashion Katrina LakeTech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFIX)

Bulls & Bears Of The Week: GE, Netflix, Nike, Twitter And More
Stitch Fix Churn, Prime Wardrobe Threat Keep Piper Analysts On The Sidelines
KeyBanc Says Stitch Fix Provides Attractive Entry Point In Light Of Product Launches
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Stitch Fix
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Stitch Fix Falls After Q4 Results; Pyxus International Shares Climb
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SFIX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wirex Expands Cryptocurrency Card To US: 'It Is What The Industry Needs For Mass Adoption'