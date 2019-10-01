Stitch Fix Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Slight Sales Miss

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are volatile after reporting a mixed fourth-quarter earnings print.

Earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $432.1 million, slightly missing estimates by $320,000.

"Q4 was another strong quarter for us, delivering net revenue of $432.1 million, representing 36% year-over-year growth," said founder and CEO Katrina Lake. "...In addition, we consistently demonstrated our ability to deliver great client experiences, growing revenue per active client in every quarter of fiscal 2019, including 9% year over year in Q4."

Highlights

Active clients of 3.2 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year

Net revenue increased 36 year-over-year

Net income of $7.2 million

Stitch Fix shares initially fell as much as 14% in Tuesday's after-hours session, although shares were trading higher by 2% at time of publication. The stock closed the regular trading session higher by 4.2% at $20.06 per share.

