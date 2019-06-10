Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush Remains Bullish On Acer Therapeutics, Says Edsivo Review Appears On Track

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2019 3:23pm   Comments
Share:
Wedbush Remains Bullish On Acer Therapeutics, Says Edsivo Review Appears On Track

Wedbush's meetings with Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) in the wake of last week's 14-percent decline in the stock suggest that the review of ast week’s 14 percent decline in the company’s share price, suggest the review of the company's Edsivo product is on track, the sell-side firm said Monday.  

The Analyst

Laura Chico maintained an Outperform rating on Acer Therapeutics with an unchanged $48 price target. 

The Thesis

The PDUFA date for a potential FDA approval of Edsivo for the treatment of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) patients is scheduled for June 25, Chico said in the note. (See her track record here.) 

Recent data presentations offer “further support” for Acer Therapeutics’ estimates of vEDS’ addressable market size and Edsivo's differentiation from other agents, the analyst said. 

Regarding investor concern around whether the data supporting Edsivo’s filing was too limited for an FDA approval, Chico said that it is consistent with the filings of recently approved orphan indications.

Acer has not indicated any requests from the FDA for additional studies, and the drug’s safety profile is well-understood, since it has been available in Europe for several years, she said. 

Some investors are also concerned about the Edsivo data not being robust enough to warrant FDA approval, the analyst said.

The filing data was supported by another recent data set from a patient registry study that also demonstrated a survival benefit with celiprolol treatment, Chico said. 

“Bottom line, we continue to think the data is sufficient to warrant an approval, particularly given the morbidity and mortality associated with vEDS." 

Price Action

Acer Therapeutics shares were down 2.74 percent at $15.95 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

60 Biggest Movers From Friday

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Latest Ratings for ACER

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2019ReinstatesOutperform
Dec 2018Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Laura Chico WedbushAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACER)

60 Biggest Movers From Friday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Biggest Movers From Thursday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

NBA Finals Game 5 Prices Are The Most Expensive Sporting Event This Ticket Firm Has Ever Tracked