60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) shares climbed 60.8 percent to close at $1.27 on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reported Q1 EPS in-line with analyst estimates.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares gained 41.4 percent to close at $8.68 after the company reported Q1 EPS increased 712.5 percent from last year.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 27.4 percent to close at $4.09.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) jumped 23.7 percent to close at $2.82 as the company disclosed that CLR 131 achieved 50 percent overall response rate in Cohort 6 of ongoing Phase 1 study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares rose 21 percent to close at $0.9220 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 19.8 percent to close at $8.47.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares gained 17.8 percent to close at $5.04 following Q1 earnings.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) surged 15.7 percent to close at $2.43.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 14 percent to close at $0.2736 after the company announced Linear Star Holdings, the acquisition target of Camber, entered into a non-binding letter of intent to purchase a Houston based engineering and procurement firm.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) gained 13.1 percent to close at $3.54.
- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) shares jumped 13 percent to close at $60.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 12.5 percent to close at $22.51 after reporting Q1 results.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares jumped 12.4 percent to close at $3.35 after reporting Q1 results.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) gained 11.5 percent to close at $3.29 following Q1 results.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) climbed 10.9 percent to close at $53.84. Susquehanna upgraded Advanced Energy from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $45 to $82.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 10.7 percent to close at $5.40.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) gained 9.8 percent to close at $23.45.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 9.7 percent to close at $7.13.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 9.7 percent to close at $13.29.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares rose 9.5 percent to close at $3.45.
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) gained 9.5 percent to close at $26.39.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) rose 9.4 percent to close at $28.10.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) gained 9.3 percent to close at $6.58
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) climbed 9.2 percent to close at $38.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 9.1 percent to close at $2.40 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) rose 8.6 percent to close at $4.91 after the company reported an exclusive non-binding letter of intent with a potential buyer of its recycling business. Appliance Recycling posted Q4 loss of $1.2 per share.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) gained 7.9 percent to close at $199.88. Raymond James, Nomura and Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) gained 7 percent to close at $54.04 after rebounding from $50 level.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) gained 5.8 percent to close at $4.23.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) surged 5.5 percent to close at $4.22 following Q4 earnings.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 4.8 percent to close at $38.28. Guggenheim upgraded Zillow from Neutral to Buy and announced a $45 price target.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) shares dipped 39.9 percent to close at $4.03 after the company reported a Q1 sales beat but cut its FY19 sales guidance from $650-$800 million to $550-$650 million.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares tumbled 32.1 percent to close at $2.14 on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA recommended that the company conduct a new Phase 3 trial for its Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Monotherapy.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 31.5 percent to close at $0.8630 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) dropped 29.6 percent to close at $3.75 after reporting Q1 results.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 28.8 percent to $0.52 on a potential sell-off from yesterday's 220 percent price spike.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 24.2 percent to close at $5.12.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) fell 19.1 percent to close at $4.20 after the company posted downbeat Q1 earnings.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) dropped 16.8 percent to close at $2.23 following Q3 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dipped 15.7 percent to close at $10.87 following Form 4 filing that shows CEO Patrick Byrne sold 500,000 shares. According to the filing, Byrne sold 250,000 shares sold on May 13 at $13.3316. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $12.40 to $13.905 per share.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 11.1 percent to close at $11.67.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) dipped 11 percent to close at $67.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced weak Q3 sales guidance.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) dropped 10.7 percent to close at $11.56.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) fell 10.5 percent to close at $326.22.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) dipped 10.3 percent to close at $3.58.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) dropped 10 percent to close at $7.66. Maxar Technologies won $4.3 million follow-on contract by US DARPA to test Geospatial Cloud Analytics Hub.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) shares tumbled 9.9 percent to close at $77.16.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) dropped 9.4 percent to close at $9.02 following Q1 results.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) fell 9.2 percent to close at $9.98.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) dipped 8.9 percent to close at $13.90.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) fell 8.9 percent to close at $1.9500.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) fell 8.7 percent to close at $2.62 after reporting Q1 results.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) fell 8 percent to close at $3.3400.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares fell 8 percent to close at $28.56.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 6.9 percent to close at $104.37 after the company reported strong Q1 earnings and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) dropped 5.9 percent to close at $100.82 after the company announced Q2 and full year EPS guidance below the analyst consensus estimates.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 5.5 percent to close at $11.44 after the United States filed a lawsuit against the company alleging price fixing in 44 states on Monday.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) fell 5.3 percent to close at $18.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE: WMC) dropped 5.3 percent to close at $10.00. Western Asset Mortgage Capital priced its 5 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds $50.7 million.
- Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares fell 4.2 percent to close at $8.16 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong 2019 guidance.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.