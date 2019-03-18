Morgan Stanley Expects Sabre To See 'Minimal Disruption' From 737 Max Grounding
Technology provider to the travel industry, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) is likely to see "minimal disruption" to its business from the grounding of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA)'s 737 Air Max, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's Brian Essex maintains an Equal-weight rating on Sabre with an unchanged $27 price target.
The Thesis
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administrations's move to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft in the U.S. will likely result in "short-lived pressure" on airlines, Essex said in a research report. Companies like Sabre who sell products and services to hundreds of airliners will likely not feel any impact given the minimal number of aircrafts delivered so far.
American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is a known customer of Sabre and received 24 737 MAX aircraft that are now grounded. The company said it operates around 85 MAX flights per day among its 6,700 departures, which implies the Boeing line of jets accounts for around 1.3 percent of all of its flights.
While the airline industry could see lower capacity growth, Essex said carriers have several levers it can pull to mitigate any pressure. There's unlikely to be any shift in sentiment away from flying in the near term. As such, there is likely to be minimal impact on passenger boarded volume, which is a driver of revenue for Sabre's Travel Network business.
Price Action
Sabre shares were trading at $21.31 Monday morning.
Related Links:
Barron's Picks And Pans: Boeing, Hasbro, Kinder Morgan, US Steel And More
Boeing Trades In The Green On Report Of Coming Software Fix
Latest Ratings for SABR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2019
|Bernstein
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jan 2019
|Berenberg
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sell
|Dec 2018
|Deutsche Bank
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for SABR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: 737 MAX airline Airliners Brian EssexAnalyst Color Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.