Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares were trading up Friday on a report that a 737 Max fix could come sooner than expected.

What Happened

Agence France-Presse reports that Boeing is reportedly rolling out a software upgrade for its 737 Max in 10 days, according to CNBC.

This report comes just days after the FAA grounded all 737 Max flights, citing links between two fatal crashes involving the jets. There are more than 350 Boeing 737 Max airplanes in global fleets, and 74 are flown by U.S. Air, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

Why It's Important

Following the second fatal crash of the Boeing 737 Max in a matter of months, the FAA grounded the 737 Max and Boeing shares tanked more than 10 percent.

The stock was trading up Friday after the report that the software update could be deployed in 10 days, but the gains were limited. The manufacturer told CNBC that "the overall timeline has not changed."

What's Next

A 10-day turnaround on the software update would be much faster than some on Wall Street were expecting.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicted it would still take Boeing three to six months of further testing to "certify the fix," according to CNBC.

