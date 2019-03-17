Barron's Picks And Pans: Boeing, Hasbro, Kinder Morgan, US Steel And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses what investors should know about the decline of globalization.

Other featured articles examine prospects for an embattled aerospace giant and domestic steel makers.

Also, picks from the annual energy roundtable, and solar stocks on the rise.

"Investing as Globalization Declines" by Avi Salzman and Nicholas Jasinski discusses why U.S. multinationals such as GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) and Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) are revamping their supply chains.

In "The Long View for Boeing Shareholders: Don't Panic," Jack Hough makes the case that Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), one of just two major plane makers in the world, is almost certain to survive its latest crisis, although the cost could be high.

Al Root's "4 Stocks That Could Rally With Steel" suggests that tariffs, successful antidumping lawsuits and the president's bid to jump-start U.S. manufacturing are supporting domestic steel makers such as Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X).

Energy companies are gushing cash and returning it shareholders, according to 2019 Energy Roundtable: The Outlook Brightens for Oil Stocks" by Lauren R. Rublin. The many picks include Kinder Morgan Inc (NASDAQ: KMI).

In Avi Salzman's "Solar Stocks Get Their Power Back," see why solar energy is back on the upswing, and solar stocks such as First Solar, Inc. (NYSE: FSLR) already have responded. Will global demand grow 12 percent this year and 10 percent in 2020?

Also in this week's Barron's: