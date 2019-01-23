Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Upgrades Logitech After Q3 Beat-And-Raise

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2019 3:31pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Upgrades Logitech After Q3 Beat-And-Raise
Related LOGI
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
Logitech +4% after Maxim upgrade (Seeking Alpha)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) reported third-quarter results Monday that were well ahead of consensus expectations while raising its operating profit guidance for the fulll year. 

The Analyst

JPMorgan’s Paul Chung upgraded Logitech International from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $38 to $42.

The Thesis

Logitech has shifted to a higher-margin growth product mix of gaming and video collaboration, along with keyboards, driving up gross margins, Chung said in the Wednesday upgrade note. 

Gaming has now become the company’s largest product category, accounting for 25 percent of its revenue, while video collaboration has been benefiting from rising demand for huddle room and conference room solutions, the analyst said. 

Logitech has an “excellent balance sheet with $584 million in net cash, not debt, leaving dry powder for tuck-in acquisitions, 2-percent dividend yield and share buybacks,” Chung said. 

Gaming revenue appears on track for robust double-digit growth in fiscal 2019 and 2020, and keyboards are benefiting from rising gaming demand, the analyst said. 

Keyboards could also see double-digit growth in 2020, the analyst said. Video collaboration is set to reach annual revenue of about $300 million, rising 60-percent year-on-year and accounting for 10 percent of the company’s revenue, according to JPMorgan. 

Price Action 

Logitech shares were up 6.65 percent at $35.94 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

DA Davidson: Strong Gaming Accessory Sales A Bullish Signal For Turtle Beach

Logitech International Q3 Earnings Preview

Latest Ratings for LOGI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Maxim GroupUpgradesSellHold
Jan 2019JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LOGI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: JPMorgan Paul ChungAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOGI)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
Logitech International Q3 Earnings Preview
DA Davidson: Strong Gaming Accessory Sales A Bullish Signal For Turtle Beach
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QTWOKeyBancUpgrades74.0
VIPSKeyBancUpgrades10.0
ADNTRBC CapitalDowngrades16.0
DLPHRBC CapitalDowngrades17.0
MTORRBC CapitalDowngrades19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Gildan The Price Leader In Fashion Basics, Says Bullish BofA