On Monday, Jan. 21, Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 67 cents and sales around $860 million.

In the same quarter last year, Logitech International posted a profit of 65 cents on sales of $812 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.08 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 5.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.27 0.22 0.58 EPS Actual 0.49 0.34 0.32 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Logitech International have declined 8.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Logitech International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.