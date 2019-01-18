Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DA Davidson: Strong Gaming Accessory Sales A Bullish Signal For Turtle Beach

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2019 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
DA Davidson: Strong Gaming Accessory Sales A Bullish Signal For Turtle Beach
Related
Jim Cramer Weighs In On AutoZone, Chevron, Turtle Beach And More
'Fortnite' Creator Turns $3B Profit In 2018: The Stocks That Benefit
Midday movers and shakers (Seeking Alpha)

Chances are that many of the gamers you know received a new headset for Christmas.

And that means investors should buy stock in leading gaming headset maker Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR), according to D.A. Davidson.

The Analyst

Analyst Tom Forte reiterated a Buy rating on Turtle Beach with a $30 price target. 

The Thesis

Forte’s reminder came as many other investors appeared to see the same thing he did: a report from retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) that said its holiday same-store sales were up, primarily on the strength of a 28.7-percent increase in the sale of video game accessories.

The news sent Turtle Beach’s stock surging Friday. 

“Given GameStop is a top-five retailer for Turtle Beach, we believe this is a positive indication for HEAR,” Forte said in a note. 

Forte said he was most encouraged by GameStop’s accessories growth rates through the past year, noting that it reported higher growth each quarter.

Turtle Beach saw its business take off last year thanks to the incredibly popular "Fortnite" game, which has a “battle royale” mode that requires a headset, the analyst said — and the game's success has continued. 

Strong headset sales also should be seen as good news for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI), Forte said. 

D.A. Davidson has a Buy rating on Logitech with a $58 price target. The company, which owns ASTRO Gaming, is expected to report earnings Monday.

Price Action

Turtle Beach shares were up 9.29 percent at $16.83 at the time of publication Friday, while Logitech was up 1.95 percent at $33.54. 

Related Links:

Analyst: Headset Maker Turtle Beach Continues To Benefit From 'Fortnite,' Battle Royale Gaming

Turtle Beach Sets Q4 Guidance To 'Easy Difficulty': The Sell-Side Reacts

Latest Ratings for HEAR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018OppenheimerMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Aug 2018WedbushMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jul 2018DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HEAR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: D.A. Davidson Fortnite Tom ForteAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME + HEAR)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On AutoZone, Chevron, Turtle Beach And More
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
'Fortnite' Creator Turns $3B Profit In 2018: The Stocks That Benefit
Pachter: Video Game Stocks Are 'Relatively Recession-Proof'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDRXKeyBancUpgrades0.0
ANETNomuraUpgrades260.0
CNPRBC CapitalUpgrades34.0
FISVOppenheimerUpgrades88.0
FNDUBSUpgrades37.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Climbs Over 300 Points; Nautilus Shares Slide On Weak Guidance