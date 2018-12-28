12 Tech Trends To Watch Over The Next 12 Months

The evolution of technology spawns new generations of products and creates new markets for innovators.

Here's a compilation of top tech predictions for 2019 based on separate reports from CB Insights and Loup Ventures.

1. Data Protection Becomes Geopolitical Issue

With increasing incidences of data breach and misuse, the accent is now on data protection. Most countries, including India and China, have demanded that multinationals localize data generated in their respective countries.

In the U.S., the data issue has elicited bipartisan support among lawmakers, said Loup Venture's Doug Clinton.

"We see 2019 as a year of action in policy creation and expect to see a broad consumer data protection policy passed, although it may not be implemented until 2020 or later," he said.

2. The Hyperpersonalization Trend

The year 2019 will witness cross-industry collaborations intended to better understand users in order to offer fine-tuned products, according to CB Insights.

"Personalization is inspiring more than just new product features. It's also helping set preferences for services that are otherwise one-size-fits-all," the firm said.

A case in point: Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) tying with Ancestry.com to create unique playlists for individuals based on their DNA.

3. Smart Homes For Senior Citizens

Smart home-based technology will gain entry into senior citizen market, CB Insights said, citing recent patent filings.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) filed a patent for the use of "always on optical sensors" in houses that would capture data on cardiovascular function, the firm said.

4. Retail Channel Innovations

Even as physical stores have thinned out due to e-commerce dominance, a new trend is emerging: tapping into customers' idle moments to push products. Riders can take advantage of the idle moments they spend in cabs for shopping as companies stock inventories into the cars of ride-hailing companies like Uber.

5. Automation Of Last Mile Delivery

Efforts are on to automate last-mile delivery, which is an expensive service with a human driver, costing anywhere between 1.50 and 4 euros, equating roughly to $1.75 to $4.50, CB Insights said, quoting McKinsey estimates.

6. Wearable Sleep Aid Technology

CB Insights sees wearable tech infiltrating the sleep market in 2019, with Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) launching SleepScore — a sleep tracking program — that gives insight into the oxygen levels in the bloods and detects events that disrupt breathing during sleep.

The firm expects more sleep technology will enter the market in 2019.

7. Smart Buildings

With the accent on comfort and productivity at workplaces, smart buildings could be a tech trend in 2019. Occupancy sensors that draw data on the number of people in a room and adjust HVAC systems accordingly could see wide adoption.

Buildings will also begin to emphasize personalization, CB Insights said.

8. Green Logistics

Although owning an electric car remains relatively expensive and inconvenient for an individual, environmental consciousness could drive increasing electrification of buses used for school and public transit.

"Coupled with the urgency of decreasing emissions and the long-term lowered costs that come with electrification, expect to see other large fleets of vehicles go green in 2019," according to CB Insights.

9. China On Forefront Of Social Media Innovation

China-based social networking activity is likely to influence Western tech, amid Chinese firms' international foray and market share expansion with non-Chinese users.

10. Reduced Screen Time

The most interesting trend of could be a trend of reduced technology usage in light of rising mental health issues such as depression and anxiety tied to device usage, as well as the constant distraction associated with tech addictions, according to Loup Ventures.

The firm sees at least some segments of the population making conscious attempts to reduce tech use. Reducing tech time could be a top-10 New Year resolution, Loup said.

11. The Big Apple

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is on track for a fruitful year in 2019, according to Loup Ventures.

The firm sees Apple outperforming the rest of the FAANG stocks in 2019 amid the rollout of its new reporting methodology that increases revenue and earnings visibility and a planned 5G rollout in 2020 or 2021.

Apple is also set to benefit from the regulatory headwinds besetting Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Apple is likely to launch a new branded video streaming service similar to Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)'s in late 2019.

12. Automotive

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to maintain over 50-percent market share in the U.S. electric vehicle market despite legacy automakers such as General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTC: VLKAY) plunging into the sector.

Facebook's< Oculus is set to launch Oculus Quest, the first all-in-one 6DoF VR headset, in spring 2019. Munster believes Quest will be the first mainstream VR headset.

2019 could the year of tech unicorn IPOs, according to Loup Ventures. The firm expects four or more brand-name American tech companies valued at over $10 billion going public next year.