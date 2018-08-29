Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Royal Caribbean Sailing Higher After Upgrade
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2018 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Royal Caribbean Sailing Higher After Upgrade
Related RCL
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2018
Deutsche Bank positive on Royal Caribbean (Seeking Alpha)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) is sailing higher after an upgrade.

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka upgraded Royal Caribbean from Hold to Buy and raised his price target from $135 to $146.

The Thesis:

June marked a shift in sentiment for cruise line stocks and it became more pronounced in July and August, the analyst said in a note.

Investors continue to re-engage on cruise stocks and there's the potential for more inflows for the balance of 2018 as comps get progressively tougher across lodging, retail and Macau gaming but relatively easier for Royal Caribbean, Woronka said.

“It is pretty clear to us RCL was a direct beneficiary of the outflow of funds from large cap gaming and lodging stocks. When we think about the market caps of the stocks collectively, we believe there is still room for RCL to attract a meaningful level of investment dollars if the sector rotation continues,” Woronka said in the note.

The analyst also finds Royal Caribbean's valuation undemanding and that many sell-side models have yet to incorporate the Silversea investment into 2019 forecasts, and he believes consensus will migrate higher.

Woronka said initial concerns on labor and other core parts of the business would potentially outpace yield growth were overblown.

Price Action

Shares were trading up 3.2 percent at $124.09.

Related Links:

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Greensky, Norwegian Cruise, Universal Display And More

Barclays Upgrades Carnival, Says Cruise Lines Are Firm's 'Most Preferred Subsector'

Latest Ratings for RCL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Jul 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RCL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Chris Woronka Deutsche BankAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RCL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2018
Barron's Picks And Pans: Michael Kors, Royal Caribbean, Toll Brothers And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RCL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What's Behind The Divergence Between The US, Emerging Markets?