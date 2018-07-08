Barron's Picks And Pans: Michael Kors, Royal Caribbean, Toll Brothers And More

This weekend's Barron's provides a look at four profit champs for your portfolio.

Other featured articles include a bargain play on luxury real estate and a cruise operator with momentum.

Also, big opportunities in tiny stocks and where to find big yields.

"4 Profit Champs for Your Portfolio" by Jack Hough points out that earnings estimates inching higher in recent months is a welcome sign for investors. But after widespread profit increases earlier this year, Barron's says the real heroes will be firms that continue to see gains, such as Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS).

Andrew Bary's "A Bargain Play on Luxury Real Estate" says that for homebuilders' shares, it has been a seller's market of late. However, concerns about higher mortgage rates and high costs may be overblown, so Barron's believes shares in luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) now look cheap.

In "Royal Caribbean Set for a Pleasure Cruise," Lawrence C. Strauss suggests that after falling sharply this year, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL), the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, are steaming toward friendlier seas. Find out why one bull thinks the share price could rise by almost 40 percent in the coming months.

Lower corporate tax rates and regulatory changes are good news for small companies, says Barron's. See "Big Opportunities in Tiny Stocks" by Lewis Braham to find out which mutual funds are your best bets for investing in microcaps. Those funds featured include Walthausen Small Cap Value Fund (NYSE: WSCVX).

In Randall W. Forsyth's "Where to Go for Double-Digit Yields," see why collateralized loan obligations are yielding in the mid-teens and offer a margin of safety for rising interest rates. The closed-end funds featured in the article are pricey but worth a look, according to Barron's. Is Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXLC) worth a look too?

"Betting on Banks Rebounding" by Gunjan Banerji points out that big banks, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), kick off earnings season on Friday. Are they set to stage a comeback? This article offers an options strategy to position investors for a rebound. See what that means for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and others.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Barron's Mutual Fund Quarterly

Why proxy voting needs to change

How to bolster your bond portfolio

What the surge in energy stocks means

How tariffs could affect the U.S. economy

The aging bull and the booming jobs market

How investors lose from wage gains

Whether southeast Asian stocks poised for rebound

