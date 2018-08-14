Jim Cramer Weighs In On Greensky, Norwegian Cruise, Universal Display And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is good, but Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) has better growth.
Cramer can't understand how can Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) trade so low. He isn't a buyer of the stock.
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TR) is going to stay at its current price level, thinks Cramer. He can't recommend a stock on a takeover basis and he doesn't see its earnings exploding.
It doesn't make sense to Cramer that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) is trading so low. He needs to do more work on the stock.
Cramer said Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) falls and rallies with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He added that it's too hard for him these days.
Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round
