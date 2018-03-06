Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Insulet On Track For Profitability In 2018
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2018 11:51am   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Insulet On Track For Profitability In 2018
Related PODD
Insulet Q4 Earnings Preview
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is up 80.5 percent year-over-year, and even last quarter’s bottom-line miss can’t deter the biotech’s bulls.

The Rating

BMO Capital Markets analyst Joanne Wuensch initiated coverage of Insulet Corp. with an Outperform rating and $90 price target.

The Thesis

Wuensch anticipates a turn to profitability in the second half of 2018, with a series of catalysts sustaining positive performance.

Over the next two years, Insulet is expected to profit from the rollout of the OmniPod Dash platform and Horizon Automated Glucose Control System; a push for international direct sales; penetration of the U.S. Medicare market; approved distribution of higher concentration insulin; and expansion in Type 2 diabetes, the analyst said. 

At the same time, its Omnipod product is positioned to expand in an “underpenetrated” insulin pump market and capture the share abandoned by Roche and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Wuensch said. The analyst said she expects a three-year share expansion from 15.2 percent to 22.1 percent.

“Insulet is on the right side of care with its OmniPod Pump, providing an easier, more efficacious means of insulin delivery without the obstacles of traditional pumps or multiple daily injections,” she said in a Monday note. 

Price Action

Insulet shares were up 2.31 percent at $77.57 in midday trading Tuesday. 

Related Links:

7 Biotech Stocks With Clinical Trial Outcomes In March

Pharma M&A Picks Up Momentum

Latest Ratings for PODD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018BMO CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Feb 2018Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PODD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets Joanne WuenschAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PODD + JNJ)

MedTech's Long-Term Prospects Outweigh Near-Term Risks
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Johnson & Johnson, Nokia And More
Insulet Q4 Earnings Preview
Quantifying Quality With An iShares ETF
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
Cramer Looks At The Dow's Biggest Losers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PODD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.