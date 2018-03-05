ICYMI: Valeant, Overstock And Biotechs

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, March 5, 2018.

A Valeant Bear Relents

Learn what finally convinced Deutsche Bank’s Gregg Gilbert to grant a buy rating to Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: VRX) in Elizabeth Balboa’s “How Valeant Finally Won Over A Longtime Bear.”

Overstock Bull Sharpens His Horns Ahead Of ICO

Despite last week’s SEC scare, Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is still a hot stock with plenty of upside, according to D.A. Davidson. Get some background on this bull’s thesis in Wayne Duggan’s “Analyst Stays Bullish On Overstock's tZERO Coin Offering Despite Regulatory Risk.”

Related Link: Morgan Stanley Says Groupon's 16% Decline In 2018 Is 'Overdone'

Keep Your Eyes Peeled For These 7 Biotechs In March

From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) to ImmunoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: IMGN), several biotechs are expected to release meaningful updates on their clinical programs this month. Shanthi Rexaline has the details.