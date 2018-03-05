Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Valeant Finally Won Over A Longtime Bear
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 05, 2018 10:34am   Comments
Share:
How Valeant Finally Won Over A Longtime Bear
Related VRX
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Premarket analyst action - healthcare (Seeking Alpha)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) fell 20 percent after reporting in-line earnings results.

But the very news that catalyzed a selloff was well-received by one longtime Valeant bear who transformed into a bull Monday.

The Rating

Deutsche Bank analyst Gregg Gilbert upgraded Valeant from Hold to Buy and maintained a $20 price target.

The Thesis

The analyst expressed confidence in the new Valeant leadership team and its strong performance over the last two years.

Valeant returned the core Bausch and Lomb, international and Salix franchises to growth by improving resource allocation and investment, Gilbert said in a Monday note. The strategy drove mid-single-digit growth in 2017, and Deutsche expects five-year expansion from 74 percent of total revenue to 84 percent.

At the same time, the Valeant team reduced debt by $6.7 billion, positioned itself to address the remaining $25 billion maturing in 2020 and resolved enduring legal issues, the analyst said. 

These accomplishments compound improvement in Xifaxan's prospects and justify Valeant's fresh self-assuredness, which was reflected in the release of longer-term revenue guidance, Gilbert said. 

“While challenges remain, most notably the heavy debt load, we believe VRX is doing the right things to strengthen the business, including investing behind core growth franchises, reducing legal liabilities and strengthening the balance sheet,” the analyst said. 

The Deutsche Bank analyst warned that he ex[ects high volatility in the stock, with trading disconnected from fundamentals.

Price Action

Valeant shares were up 4.33 percent at $15.52 at the time of publication Monday morning. 

Related Links:

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These March PDUFA Dates

The Companies That Led 2017's Biotech Rally

Latest Ratings for VRX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnSell
Dec 2017JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VRX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Deutsche Bank Greg Fraser Gregg GilbertAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRX)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These March PDUFA Dates
31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2018
Attention Biotech Investors: February PDUFA Catalysts Come Calling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VRX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.