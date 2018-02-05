Market Overview

Charter Communications Succeeds In Turnaround Effort, Wells Fargo Says In Upgrade

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2018 4:00pm   Comments
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2018
Shareholders OK Liberty Interactive's $1.1B GCI buyout (Seeking Alpha)

A successful turnaround and a rebound in Time Warner Cable subscriptions has renewed an analyst's confidence in Charter Communications, Inc. (NYSE: CHTR) despite a competitive environment. 

The Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Marci Ryvicker upgraded Charter Communications from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $359 to $460.

The Thesis

A “meaningful pivot” in Time Warner subs was an important driver in parent company Charter’s turnaround and, and Ryvicker said she now expects Charter to continue on an upward trajectory.

Time Warner sub losses peaked in the first quarter of 2017 but have been consistently improving since then, the analyst said in a Sunday note.

“We know this stock has moved 15 percent YTD, but by no means do we think this is over." 

Charter's management has “regained credibility” after turnaround efforts, limiting future volatility, Ryvicker said. 

A potential sale of Charter has been factored into Wells Fargo's analysis; Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) and Softbank have been named as potential suitors, Ryvicker said. The potential of such a deal “provides a certain level of comfort” should the primary thesis fail, she said. 

Price Action

Shares of Charter were down 3.81 percent at $372.74 late in Monday's trading session during a down day for the overall market. 

Latest Ratings for CHTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018BarclaysMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight
Feb 2018Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2017BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CHTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: cable Marci Ryvicker time warner cable Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

