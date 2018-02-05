Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2018 9:45am   Comments
Share:
  • Bank of America raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $143 to $152. Apple shares closed at $167.78 on Friday.
  • Nomura raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $1,360 to $1,700. Amazon shares closed at $1,429.95 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) price target from $77 to $84. Cognizant shares closed at $75.72 on Friday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $348 to $403. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $352.66 on Friday.
  • Barclays increased the price target on Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $283 to $300. Charter Communications shares closed at $387.50 on Friday.
  • Nomura lowered the price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $79 to $76. Wells Fargo shares closed at $64.07 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc raised Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) price target from $170 to $190. Palo Alto shares closed at $155.18 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

The Most Loved And Hated Super Bowl LII Commercials: Pepsi Steals The Show, Diet Coke Falls Flat
40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Study: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Are More Complementary Than Competitive
FANG Q4 Earnings Roundup
5 Reasons Why Stifel Downgraded Alphabet
PreMarket Prep: Piper Jaffray's Mike Olson Talks Tech Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.