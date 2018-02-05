7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Bank of America raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $143 to $152. Apple shares closed at $167.78 on Friday.
- Nomura raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $1,360 to $1,700. Amazon shares closed at $1,429.95 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) price target from $77 to $84. Cognizant shares closed at $75.72 on Friday.
- Buckingham boosted the price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $348 to $403. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $352.66 on Friday.
- Barclays increased the price target on Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $283 to $300. Charter Communications shares closed at $387.50 on Friday.
- Nomura lowered the price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from $79 to $76. Wells Fargo shares closed at $64.07 on Friday.
- KeyBanc raised Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) price target from $170 to $190. Palo Alto shares closed at $155.18 on Friday.
Price Target
