Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Buckingham Makes The Bull Case For Charter Communications

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2017 4:52pm   Comments
Share:
Buckingham Makes The Bull Case For Charter Communications
Related CHTR
Barclays: The Charter Bull Case Is Based On Misplaced Assumptions
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2017

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) have lost nearly 15 percent over the past three months, but some analysts are confident enough in the cable company's 2018 prospects to recommend buying the stock.

The Analyst

The Buckingham Research Group's Matthew Harrigan initiated coverage of Charter's stock with a Buy and $415 price target.

The Thesis

Charter remains focused on enacting its "operational playbook" across the legacy Time Warner Cable and Bright House footprints, Harrigan said in the Wednesday initiation note.

By applying the Charter Spectrum pricing and product packaging across the entire new Charter footprint, management's "volume-oriented strategy" could grow customer relationships by 5 to 6 percent annually and also reduce requisite service transactions, the analyst said. 

A Charter broadband home is worth nearly 2.8 times a video home, which results in shared costs, relative CPE needs and churn effects, the analyst said. This figure could increase to 3.4x, assuming a $10 standalone monthly broadband pricing premium, Harrigan said. 

Charter is busy creating "superior long-term financial engineering upside relative to immediate M&A," according to Buckingham. The firm projects that Charter is likely to retire over 25 percent of its shares through 2021, but is unlikely to be paying a dividend.

Price Action

Charter stock was down slightly at the close Wednesday at $329. 

Related Links:

How Will MSG Networks Fare In The New TV Environment?

Wells Fargo Downplays M&A Chatter On Charter

Latest Ratings for CHTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2017BarclaysDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Oct 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CHTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research Group Charter communications Matthew HarriganAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHTR)

Barclays: The Charter Bull Case Is Based On Misplaced Assumptions
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Senate Tax Bill, Mueller And Trump, CVS-Aetna, Broadcom-Qualcomm
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Jump Ahead Of Factory Orders Data
Pay-TV Subscriber Loss Rises In Q3, Cord Cutting Still A Woe
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Paulson, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CHTR

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.